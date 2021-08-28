Denmark to lift all remaining Covid restrictions on 10 September

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark is to lift all its remaining Covid-19 restrictions by 10 September after the health ministry declared the virus “no longer a critical threat to society” because of the country’s high level of vaccination.

“The epidemic is under control, we have record vaccination levels,” the health minister, Magnus Heunicke, said in a statement. “That is why we can drop the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19.”

He warned, however, that even if the country was “in a good place right now”, the epidemic was not over and the government would not hesitate to “act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society”.

Denmark is the EU’s third-most vaccinated country, according to Our World in Data, with 71% of the population having received two shots. Malta is on 80% and Portugal 73%. The UK has fully vaccinated 62% of its population.

Photo: An official stands next to a hand hygiene station at the Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark. EPA-EFE/CLAUS BECH

