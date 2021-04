Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark aims to start producing coronavirus vaccines in 2022, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, adding that a tender would be made public in a few weeks.

“As everyone can see, read, feel and hear, we need more vaccines,” Frederiksen told the business daily Borsen late on Monday. “That is why we need to set up production.”

The vaccines will be produced by private companies, she said.

via Reuters

