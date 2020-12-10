Denmark to widen tight lockdown measures to more municipalities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Denmark’s government will expand tighter lockdown measures currently in place in 38 municipalities to around 30 new municipalities, broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

On Monday, the government announced a partial shutdown of 38 municipalities, including the capital Copenhagen, after seeing signs of infections rates rising exponentially, resulting in the closure of bars, restaurants and museums.

Main Photo: View on the closed entrance to the Tivoli in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Tivoli amusement park closes from 09 December 2020 until 27 March 2021 due to the government’s tightened covid restrictions. EPA-EFE/Nils Meilvang

