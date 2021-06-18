Denmark’s Eriksen discharged from hospital

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was discharged from hospital on Friday following treatment after his cardiac arrest on the pitch during a European Championship game last weekend.

The Danish football federation said in a statement that his operation to have a defibrillator device implanted had been a success and that he had already visited the squad at their Euro base before heading home.

“Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel,” Eriksen said.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.”

Eriksen, who had to revived on the pitch, has had an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) fitted. There has been no word on whether the 29-year-old will play football again.

Receiving an ICD does not necessarily mean that the Inter Milan playmaker has to end his career.

Athletes including Netherlands defender Daley Blind and German pole vaulter Katharina Bauer are continuing in their sports with the medical device.

The ICD device is to help regulate Eriksen’s heart rhythm through electrical pulses when necessary.

Medical experts have said he suffered a ventricular fibrillation or ‘short circuit’ in the heart. The chances of it happening again are seen as minimal but every precaution has been taken.

Denmark, who lost 1-0 to Finland in their opener after the game resumed following Eriksen’s collapse, put on a strong first-half showing in their second Group B game against number-one ranked Belgium on Thursday before succumbing 2-1.

“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night,” added Eriksen, who watched the match was hospital with reports saying he was wearing his Denmark jersey.

“No need to say that I will be cheering them on on Monday against Russia.”

Denmark must beat the Russians to have any hope of reaching the last 16, with a handsome scoreline also maybe being necessary.

Photo banner with the text ‘For Christian’ at the Egmont College Building close to the National Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, hours before the UEFA Euro group B match between Denmark and Belgium, 17 June 2021. The Denmark midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during the Danish team’s match against Finland on 12 June. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen