Denmark’s health authority said it may be possible for people to choose to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if they wish, Ritzau news agency reported on Monday.

Denmark last week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca’s vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Sean Gallup / POOL

