Depeche Mode’s founding member Andrew Fletcher dies aged 60

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Andrew Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of British electronic band Depeche Mode, has died aged 60. A statement issued by the band on social media said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.”

Formed in Basildon in the late 1970s, the band has had 17 Top 10 albums in the UK, and international chart success with songs including Enjoy The Silence, Personal Jesus and Just Can’t Get Enough.

Fletcher was born in 1961 in Nottingham, and moved to Basildon where he formed the band Composition Of Sound in the late 1970s alongside Martin Gore and Vince Clarke. With the recruitment of singer Dave Gahan they changed their name to Depeche Mode, and the quartet went on to enjoy a spree of early 80s chart hits.

Fletcher leaves behind a wife, Grainne, to whom he was married for almost 30 years, and two children, Megan and Joe.

epa0344386 Members of British band Depeche Mode, (L-R) Andrew Fletcher, Martin Lee Gore and Dave Gahan pose during a photocall before a press conference on their 2013 European Tour, at the Gaite Lyrique venue, in Paris, France, 23 October 2012. EPA/CHRISTOPHE KARABA

