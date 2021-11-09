Despite pandemic, Europeans consider the quality of life and situation of the economy has slightly improved

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first results of a newly published Flash Eurobarometer on public opinion in EU regions show that over eight in ten Europeans (83%) say that the quality of life in their region is good (representing an increase of three percentage points since 2018), while 68% say that the situation of the economy of their region is good (up two percentage points since 2018). Over seven in ten respondents (71%) say they are optimistic regarding the future of their region (up three percentage points since 2018).

For respondents, the most important issue facing their region at the moment is the economic situation and unemployment (33%). This is followed closely by health (24%), the cost of living (23%), and the environment and climate change (22%). 57% of respondents are satisfied with the measures taken by the European Union to fight the coronavirus pandemic, while 55% of respondents think that NextGenerationEU will be effective in helping to tackle the challenges facing the EU. A relative majority of 47% of respondents think that the European Green Deal will be effective in helping to tackle the challenges facing the EU. Finally, 61% tend to trust the European Union (stable compared with 2018). 62,636 respondents were interviewed by phone in 194 regions in the 27 EU Member States for this Flash Eurobarometer survey.