No reason to doubt profitable Deutsche Bank, German chancellor says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Deutsche Bank is a very profitable bank and there is no reason to doubt its future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday in response to the sharp fall in the bank’s share price.

“Deutsche Bank has thoroughly reorganised and modernised its business model and is a very profitable bank,” Scholz said at a news conference in Brussels.

Deutsche Bank is in “robust shape” and “not the next Credit Suisse”, the research firm Autonomous said in a report on Friday.

“We have no concerns about Deutsche’s viability or asset marks. To be crystal clear – Deutsche is NOT the next Credit Suisse,” the report said.

The bank’s shares were down nearly 14% midday, and the cost of insuring the German giant’s bonds against the risk of default jumped.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the moves.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first