Deutsche Post to increase parcel shipping prices from January

German logistics company Deutsche Post said on Friday it would increase parcel shipping prices for its business customers from January 1, 2022, citing increased transport and personnel costs as well as investments in expansion of the company’s infrastructure.

The price hike from January 1 applies both to business customers with fixed prices and customers with individually agreed conditions, the company said.

Deutsche Post said the price increases, which will be presented individually to customers, would not affect private customers and the DHL Express business.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Photo EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL