DHL Express and SmartLynx Malta partner to break new ground in cargo transportation

DHL Express and SmartLynx Malta announced the signing of a new partnership agreement for the introduction of two newly converted Airbus A321-200 freighters joining DHL’s European air fleet.

The new technically advanced narrow-body fleet type is adding capacity to meet the increasing demand for express cargo transportation worldwide combined with further improving DHL’s unit Co2 emissions by introducing the most fuel efficient narrow-body aircraft in its class.

SmartLynx is a family member of Avia Solutions Group, the largest aerospace business group from

Central & Eastern Europe, and has extensive experience operating the A321 family of aircraft. This

agreement sets a new hallmark as SmartLynx’s Malta subsidiary enters into the freighter market.



“We at DHL pride ourselves as the global industry pioneer when it comes to introducing new generation

conversion freighter types to the market” says Geoff Kehr, Senior Vice President Global Air Fleet

Management at DHL Express. “Continually modernising our fleet with the most efficient and reliable

cargo aircraft produced is vital to our success. Having led the world with the A330-300P2F development

and successful implementation, it is only natural we would follow on by adding the smaller A321 family

aircraft to our global freighter fleet”.



The partnership comes as both a confirmation and a recognition of SmartLynx Malta’s standing

in the aviation industry, and its place in supporting the growing demand for air cargo capacity.

Increasing demand for e-commerce shipments and also highly important protective and medical

goods, require additional air cargo capacity. The fuel-efficient Airbus A321-200 achieves

superior unit reductions in CO2 emissions compared to similar class freighter models. By

investing in these aircraft, SmartLynx Malta illustrates its commitment towards embracing a

future focused on cleaner, more sustainable air freight carriage.



“We are pleased to share the news about the latest addition to our client portfolio. By supporting DHL

with two freighter units, our partner is advancing their readiness to respond to a growing air cargo

demand”, says Zygimantas Surintas, CEO of SmartLynx Malta. “We would like to express our deepest

gratitude to all of the DHL team for their belief that we are both willing and capable of providing the

highest-class product in keeping with their expectations. This development is a substantial step forward.

Smartlynx Malta is planning to add two additional A321Fs during 2021 and up to four units during 2022, with a business target of becoming one of the largest narrow-body cargo freight carriers within the next three years.

