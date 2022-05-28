Diana Ross, Hans Zimmer and Sam Ryder among line-up of performers for Platinum Jubilee concert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

To celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee will encompass a wide-ranging itinerary of events scheduled across the long weekend.

The central celebration is the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, which will see some of the world’s biggest entertainers come together for a performance at Buckingham Palace. The event is set to feature an impressive line-up, including global music stars with a live orchestra, as well as actors from many a well-known film and TV show.

A number of pop-cultural figures will take to the stage to tell stories that will celebrate some of the most culturally significant moments across the Queen’s seven-decade reign.

Union flags run from Buckingham Palace along the Mall in London, Britain. London is preparing for the Queen’s Platinum jubilee between 02 and 05 June. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to take place on June 4 2022. The exact timing of the concert is currently to be confirmed, but the event is expected to start mid-evening and last for two to three hours.

Diana Ross will be headlining a special BBC concert at the palace on Saturday June 4, closing the Platinum Party on a vast circular platform on the Victoria Memorial, at the end of The Mall.

Earlier this month, the full line-up was announced. Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra will share the three-stage set up with the likes of Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, Ellie Simmonds will also be appearing at the event – with a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

There are myriad other events taking place across June 2–5 to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne. From June 1 to September 18, the Tower of London will host ‘Superbloom’, which is set to see more than 20 million seeds sewn together to create a spectacular display of colourful flowers which will fill the Tower’s moat.

