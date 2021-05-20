Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven medical professionals were charged with homicide in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, according to ESPN.

Maradona died in November, two weeks after having brain surgery. He was 60.

Following Maradona’s death, an investigation was launched. Prosecutors charged seven people in the death, including his neurosurgeon, according to ESPN.

Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon who performed a successful brain operation on Maradona, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who treated the former Napoli star, are among the seven individuals charged. The two have denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors have asked that the individuals charged with homicide not be allowed to leave Argentina.

Medical board said Diego Maradona’s medical team acted ‘reckless’

Prosecutors also had a medical board review the actions of Maradona’s medical team to determine how it handled the situation. The medical board found that Maradona’s medical team acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner” with Maradona. Leaked audio between Maradona’s doctors and entourage also suggested Maradona was not treated properly leading up to his death.

Members of the medical team, including two nurses, a nurse coordinator, a doctor and a psychologist, were also charged in Maradona’s death.

If found guilty, those accused could face eight to 25 years in prison.