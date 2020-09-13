Diego Simeone, Benfica goalkeeper, three Sporting players, test positive for COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for COVID-19, his club said in a statement on Saturday, meaning the team could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks’ time.

Atleti’s statement said the Argentine was asymptomatic and was currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday during the team’s pre-season training camp.

The La Liga season started on Saturday but Atletico are missing the first two weekends due to participating in last month’s Champions League ‘Final Eight’ tournament.

They play their first game of the campaign at home to Granada on Sept. 27.

Benfica

Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Sunday, and three players from their rivals Sporting have also been infected.

Benfica’s goalkeeper Mile Svilar (C) EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Benfica confirmed in their medical bulletin that Belgian Svilar, 21, will miss the Champions League third round qualifier away to PAOK in Greece on Tuesday.

The match will be Benfica’s first of the new season and their first since coach Jorge Jesus, who won three league titles in a previous six-year stint at the club, returned to the helm.

A club source at Sporting confirmed to Reuters that three players had tested positive, had been isolated and were asymptomatic. The players were not named.

The source said a friendly against Napoli later on Sunday would probably be cancelled.

Sporting’s first game of the season is at home to Gil Vicente on Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...