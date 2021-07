Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australian actor Dieter Brummer, who was best known for his role as Shane Parrish on TV soap Home And Away, has died aged 45.

Brummer was found dead at a house in Sydney on Saturday, Australian media reported.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Brummer was enormously popular on Home and Away during the 1990s, playing the love interest of Melissa George’s Angel Brooks.

