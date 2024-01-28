Dillon Cassar, Joelle Cortis claim 10k National Championship title

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dillon Cassar and Joelle Cortis cruised home to a dominant victory in the National 10k Championship organised by Athletics Malta on Sunday, both athletes leading from start to finish on the newly-certified Ta’ Qali route.

For Cassar, this was his third victory in succession on this distance, with the Mellieħa AC athlete first to stop the clock in 30:47, ahead of Evolve’s Gabriel Farrugia in 31:23, as Shaun Galea, also of Evolve, completing the podium in 31:27.

Joelle Cortis completed a memorable double for the Mellieħa athletes, taking home the 10k women championship with a 37:11 finish, well ahead of Roberta Schembri (Evolve – 38:04) and Maria Cumbo (Mellieħa AC – 39:20).

With this race also serving as the second leg of the National Road Running Series, this consecutive victory places Joelle Cortis in prime position to take home the women’s title with one race remaining.

However, Cassar’s victory and Galea’s third place – who had placed first in the first race, opens the men’s title wide open, with the former taking a slight advantage into the final race.

All to play for also in the Clubs event, with Evolve Endurance Club ahead of Mellieħa and LA Salle in both male and female categories, with the final race being decisive to assign all honours at stake.

