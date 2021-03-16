Dinamo coach Mamic resigns, faces prison ahead of Spurs clash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Croatia’s Supreme Court on Monday confirmed a prison sentence for Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic for fraud, ahead of the club’s Europa League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, the Balkan nation’s state television (HRT) said.

Mamic stepped down immediately as Dinamo coach following the confirmation of the sentence, Dinamo said in a statement on its website.

“Although I don’t feel guilty, I resign as I said before I would do if the sentence was confirmed. I wish all the good luck to the club,” the statement quoted Mamic as saying.

Dinamo said the new coach would be former Dinamo player Damir Krznar.

Mamic’s brother Zdravko, Dinamo’s former executive director who is at large in neighbouring Bosnia, also had his sentence confirmed by the court as did former tax official Milan Pernar and former Dinamo director Damir Vrbanovic.

“The Supreme Court has confirmed the Osijek Municipal Court’s verdict sentencing Zdravko Mamic to six and a half years of imprisonment for the embezzlement of 116 million kuna ($18.26 million) from Dinamo football club,” said the statement published by HRT.

via Reuters

