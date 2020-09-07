Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Tennis

Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting lineswoman in throat with ball

Reading Time: 2 minutes

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has been sensationally disqualified from the US Open for hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball.

The frustrated tournament favourite had just fallen behind 5-6 in the first set of his fourth round match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball in the direction of the female official.

It struck her in the throat and she could be heard gasping.

Djokovic held up his hand in apology, then walked over to check she was OK and after a few minutes she got up and walked off the court. Following around 10 minutes of discussions with the tournament referee, the umpire declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.

“I don’t think anyone of us do this intentionally. It’s just the moment. It was bad luck,” the Spaniard said. “Of course you can’t do this. The rules are the rules. The referee and the supervisor do the right thing but it isn’t easy to make this decision.”

The astonishing incident occurred after the first set took a grim turn for Djokovic. He fell over during a service game and appeared to hurt his shoulder, then was facing three break points.

The 33-year-old saved the first but was eventually broken, prompting him to hit a ball behind him in anger. Djokovic wasn’t looking where he was aiming and the lineswoman never saw the ball coming until it was too late. Reports emerged suggesting Djokovic said: “She doesn’t have to go to the hospital for this.

“You’re going to choose a default in this situation? My career, grand slam, centre stage?” Tournament referee Soeren Friemel said later: “His point was that he didn’t hit the line umpire intentionally. He said, ‘Yes, I was angry. I hit the ball. I hit the line umpire. The facts are very clear. But it wasn’t my intent. I didn’t do it on purpose’.

“So he said he shouldn’t be defaulted for it. “And we all agree that he didn’t do it on purpose, but the facts are still that he hit the line umpire and the line umpire was clearly hurt.”

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry. Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.

