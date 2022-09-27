Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Novak Djokovic said he was bothered by a wrist problem during the Laver Cup in London and that his lengthy absence from the Tour recently could be to blame.

The three-day tournament in London’s O2 Arena was Djokovic’s first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

The 35-year-old, who missed the North American hardcourt swing and the U.S. Open due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19, produced a dazzling performance on his return to the Tour on Saturday by winning his singles and doubles matches.

However, he lost to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on the final day of competition on Sunday.

“I have been struggling with my right wrist for the last four, five days, to be honest. I have been keeping it under control,” Djokovic told reporters.

“The two matches yesterday probably had an effect. Today was not easy. I couldn’t serve as fast or as accurately as I would like to. That has affected the whole game.”

Djokovic said qualifying for November’s ATP Finals in Turin remained his goal and that he will play a tournament in Tel Aviv this week followed by an event in Kazakhstan next month.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first