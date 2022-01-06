Djokovic sent to ‘detention center’ hotel in Melbourne after his visa canceled by Australia

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been moved to an infamous Melbourne hotel where refugees stay after his visa application has been canceled on Thursday (Han. 6).

Nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic was denied entry into Australia after his visa was canceled for failing to comply with COVID-19 requirements.

After he landed at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, Djokovic was quizzed by Border Force late on Wednesday on his visa status.

The 34-year-old player now remains under immigration detention at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.

Anadolu Agency Video News (AAVN) videoed the Park Hotel in Carlton, media workers, and supporters of Djokovic outside the hotel.

The hotel made headlines late last year after asylum seekers shared photos of food with maggots and moldy pieces of bread, allegedly served to those in immigration detention there.

Djokovic was allowed to remain in Australia since his court hearing was adjourned until Monday, when the court will decide on Monday on his entry into the country.

On Tuesday the 34-year-old tennis star announced on Instagram that he was granted a medical exemption from having a coronavirus vaccination to take place at the Australian Open.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading down under with an exemption permission,” the World No. 1 tennis player previously said on social media.

Djokovic is still refusing to reveal whether or not he is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

World number one Djokovic ‘failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to the country and his visa has been canceled, the Australian Border Force announced.

The statement read “The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements.”

“Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said on Thursday (Jan. 6) that Serbian top seed Novak Djokovic would be playing in 2022 Australian Open if “without a problem” if he had wanted to.

Djokovic traveled to the country to defend his Australian Open title, after the state of Victoria gave him an exemption from vaccination requirements.

However, his impending arrival sparked furor in Australia, where the adult vaccination rate is over 91%, and in Melbourne, which has lived through the world’s longest cumulative COVID-19 lockdown.

Amid political divisions between Australian states and the federal government over the pandemic response, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s administration, which has authority over international borders and the power to overrule exemptions granted by states, blocked his entry.

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant,” Morrison said on Twitter.

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley previously said that all participants, including players at the tournament, should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or receive a medical exemption from an independent panel of experts.

All of Serbia stands with Novak Djokovic and will fight for him, the country’s president said on Thursday in a message of support for the world number one tennis player after he was denied entry into Australia.

Aleksandar Vucic said on social media that he has spoken with Djokovic, who has been confined to a quarantine hotel since landing in Melbourne at around 1230GMT on Wednesday.

Vucic said he told the Serbian star that “all of Serbia is with him.”

“Our authorities are taking all measures to ensure that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player ends as soon as possible,” he asserted.

The 2022 Australian Open — the first Grand Slam of the year — will be held on Jan. 17-30 in Melbourne.

via Reuters