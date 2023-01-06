Djokovic set to miss U.S. events amid tightened vaccination requirements

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Novak Djokovic is set to miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open ATP 1000 events this year if he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, after United States authorities said non-nationals will need to have taken their shots to enter the country.

A statement from the Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said the requirement for foreign air travellers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until April 10.

Indian Wells runs from March 6-19 and the Miami Open from March 20-April 2 and Djokovic risks missing the two important hardcourt tournaments if he does not take the vaccine.

The 35-year-old Serb was unable to defend his Australian Open crown last year after being deported from that country on the eve of the hardcourt major due to his unvaccinated status.

Djokovic, who has won 21 Grand Slam titles, was also not able to travel to New York for the 2022 U.S. Open without proof of vaccination, the same reason that had forced him to miss tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.

via Reuters

