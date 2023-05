Dmitry Medvedev: Britain is Moscow’s “eternal enemy”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian security council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Britain was Moscow’s “eternal enemy” and that any British officials who facilitated the war in Ukraine could be considered legitimate military targets.

Medvedev, the hawkish long-term ally of Vladimir Putin, was responding to British foreign secretary James Cleverly’s remark that Ukraine had a right to project force beyond its own borders, said Britain’s “goofy officials” should remember that Britain could be “qualified as being at war”.

“The UK acts as Ukraine’s ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e. de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia,” Medvedev said on Twitter.

“That being the case, any of its public officials (either military, or civil, who facilitate the war) can be considered as a legitimate military target.”

Medvedev has frequently issued threats to other nation states via social media during the course of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

