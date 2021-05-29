Reading Time: 2 minutes

Medics concerned about the effects on public health of environmental degradation marched on the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva on Saturday (May 29), demanding health authorities make climate change and biodiversity loss their top priorities.

White-clad activists from the group Doctors For Extinction Rebellion marched from Geneva’s Place des Nations to WHO headquarters where they were met by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, and Maria Neira, director of environment, climate change and health.

“The pandemic has reminded us that health is not a luxury, it’s a human right, a fundamental human right, and that means everyone has the right to clean air and healthy environment,” Tedros said as he welcomed the activists outside the building.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (L) meets members of the Doctors for Extinction Rebellion (XR) collective during a protest in front of the WHO headquarters on the sideline of the WHO’s World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, 29 May 2021. Hundreds of health workers marched to the WHO demanding that authorities in all countries recognize and act to counter the health risks of climate change. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Professor Valerie D’Acremont, an infectious disease specialist and co-founder of Doctors For Extinction Rebellion, called on the WHO “to be the driving force and guarantor of public policies that respect the health of all and preserve life.”

The activists handed Tedros a letter and a large hourglass, the symbol of Extinction Rebellion which wants to prompt a wider revolt to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

Tedros later retweeted a message from the WHO stating both bodies were “standing in solidarity & urging global action” to end the climate crisis and protect health everywhere.

Reuters