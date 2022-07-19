Doctors say nurses action lengthening waiting time at hospital / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 19 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Doctors say nurses action lengthening waiting time at hospital

Longer waiting times, obstructed beds and unattended patients are resulting from MUMN (nurses’ union) directives, doctors said on Monday, while distancing themselves from potential consequences. The doctors union has argued that they should not be held accountable if anything occurred to patients between the time of their admission to Mater Dei Hospital and the time they were transferred to the wards. The Medical Association of Malta filed the protest against the Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, expressing “serious concerns” about the consequences of industrial action which they said was ordered by another union covering another sector of health professionals. In a reaction, the Nurses Union turned the blame on hospital management for state of affairs. (The Times of Malta)

Yorgen Fenech will not get access to Keith Schembri mobile data

The Constitutional Court has overturned a decision by a judge which had ordered the police to hand data extracted from Keith Schembri’s phones to Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers. Fenech’s lawyers had argued that the data taken from Keith Schembri’s devices was “essential” to their case, even if it did not come from the phone that the former chief of staff had “lost” before his arrest in 2019. The Constitutional Court noted that the production of any records from an ongoing magisterial inquiry is prohibited by law. Fenech’s lawyers, the court noted, had also failed to indicate exactly how the data was relevant and “vital” to their case. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update: 180 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, with one more death recorded. The tally remains steady at 6,006.