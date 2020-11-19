Domestic violence in Thailand sees sharp increase during the coronavirus pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cases of domestic violence in Thailand have risen sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to warnings by a Thai health foundation.

A survey by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, which is reported by the Bangkok Post, suggests incidents have increased by two-thirds since March. The rise in cases is the worst in the south of the country.



Throughout the pandemic, activists from across the world – in countries ranging from Brazil to Germany, Italy to China – have raised concerns about increases in domestic abuse, especially in countries where lockdown measures mean families are trapped at home.

Thailand has managed to avoid a major coronavirus outbreak, and so all domestic restrictions have been lifted.

However, the country remains shut to foreign travellers, and the collapse in tourism has caused huge job losses and economic misery.

Thai Health cited falling household income and increased alcohol consumption as factors driving the increase in domestic violence.

