UPDATED: Donald Trump arrives in Scotland in first trip to UK since 2019

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at Aberdeen airport on Monday for a short trip to visit his golf courses in Scotland and Ireland.

The 76-year-old’s private plane is expected to land at Aberdeen airport ahead of a visit to his golf resort at the nearby Menie Estate – which opened in 2012.

Trump officials have not revealed how long he will stay or whether he will visit his other luxury Scottish course at Turnberry in South Ayrshire.

But Mr Trump has indicated some of his movements in a post on his social media channel Truth Social, by saying: “Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there.

“The Golf Courses and Hotels are among the Greatest in the World – Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and SPECTACULAR Second Course in Aberdeen.”

It is the first time the former commander-in-chief, who has ancestral links to the Scottish Western Isles, has visited the UK since 2019.

The trip comes after he became the first US president in history to face a criminal trial.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The claims centre around apparent hush money to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump, who describes his Scottish golf courses as some of the best in the world, previously visited Scotland in 2018 while president.

Trump traces his roots back to the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

His mother, Mary Anne Trump, nee MacLeod, lived in the small village of Tong before leaving for the US in 1930, aged 18.

There, she married Fred Trump, and Donald is one of their five children.

On Monday morning, journalists – including Sky News – were invited to gather on the tarmac at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of Mr Trump’s fanfare arrival.

It is widely expected he will also stop off in Ireland, where he is understood to be landing at Shannon Airport on 3 May.

He will stay at his Trump International Hotel & Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg in County Clare.

