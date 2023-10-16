Donald Trump wants to give evidence in London court over ‘Steele dossier’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Donald Trump wants to give evidence in a London court to prove claims Russia supported his 2016 election campaign are false, the former U.S. president’s lawyers said on Monday as he bid to continue his case against a British private investigations firm.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is suing Orbis Business Intelligence for alleged data protection breaches over a dossier written by former British intelligence officer and Orbis co-founder Christopher Steele.

The document, which was later published by the BuzzFeed website, made allegations about ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia, and said Trump engaged in “perverted sexual acts”.

Many of the allegations were never substantiated. Trump has previously criticised what he described as Steele’s “fake dossier” and his lawyers said in court filings made public on Monday that the report is “egregiously inaccurate”.

Trump denies the allegations made in what his lawyers described as “the now notorious Steele dossier”, including that he engaged in perverted sexual behaviour in Russia and that he paid bribes to Russian officials to further his business interests.

via Reuters

