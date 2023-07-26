Don’t go out warns Palermo amid heat and fires; Two charred bodies found in Sicilian capital

The Palermo provincial health authority (ASP) advised locals not to go out amid sweltering heat and wildfires in and around the Sicilian capital.

The ASP said it recommends avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure “except in cases that are strictly necessary”.

“The high temperatures,” said the ASP, “together with the presence of smoke generated by the numerous fires, could lead to the onset of cardio-circulatory and respiratory disorders in the exposed population, with particular regard to the weakest people.”

Two charred bodies found near Palermo

Two charred bodies were found near Palermo on Tuesday, likely victims of a huge wildfire that is raging near the Sicilian capital.

The bodies were found in a rundown shack in Cinisi not far from the airport.

They have not been identified.

Police and firefighter said they are victims of the fire that has been devouring the area for hours.

They were found in Fondo Orsa inside a house in very poor condition that had gone up in flames.

The two were approximately 77 and 75 years old, medical examiners said.

Palermo’s hospital pavilion was evacuated due to a nearby hillside wildfire on Tuesday.

The fire brigade is evacuating pavilion B of Palermo’s Cervello hospital, located at contrada Inserra, the hill on the outskirts of the Sicilian capital that has been burning for hours. The air in the area is unbreathable, local sources said.

Firefighters are also engaged in operations to extinguish the fires threatening the hospital.

Flames rise as a wildfire burns on the hills surrounding the Monte Grifone area and the town of Ciaculli, near Palermo, Italy, . The Palermo Airport was temporarily closed to air traffic in the morning of 25 July after wildfires in the hills around the Sicilian city reached the airport perimeter. EPA-EFE/STR

Via ANSA

