Don’t go out warns Palermo amid heat and fires; Two charred bodies found in Sicilian capital
2 Mins Read
Palermo’s hospital pavilion was evacuated due to a nearby hillside wildfire on Tuesday.
Once you're here...
-
Italy readies special furlough scheme to save workers from heatwaveCde26th July 2023
-
Storms kill two in northern Italy, Palermo airport reopens after fireCde25th July 2023
-
Italy PM Meloni says right made strong gains in SpainCde25th July 2023
-
Italy PM Meloni builds alliance to tackle illegal migrationCde24th July 2023
-
Italian region of Calabria hit by wild fires, heat to intensifyCde23rd July 2023
-
Italy’s holds migration conference to stem flows by helping AfricaCde23rd July 2023
-
-
Italian police net record 5-tonne cocaine haul off Sicilian coastCde21st July 2023
-
Nearly all major Italian cities on red heat alertCde19th July 2023