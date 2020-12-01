Don’t put family and friends at risk this Christmas – WHO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spending time with friends and family at Christmas is “not worth putting them or yourself at risk”, according to the head of the World Health Organization.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the body’s director general, said people should consider whether travelling during the festive period is necessary. Urging “extreme caution”, he said that “gains can easily be lost”.

He insisted: “We all need to consider whose life we might be gambling with in the decisions we make. [The] Covid-19 pandemic will change the way we celebrate, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t celebrate. We still can celebrate.”

He warned that “this is no time for complacency,” despite last week seeing the first decline in newly reported cases globally since September.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also urged countries not to politicize the hunt for the origins of the new coronavirus, saying that would only create barriers to learning the truth.

“There is nothing to hide. We want to know the origin, and that’s it”, he said.

Chinese state media have said the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers saying it had been circulating in Europe last year.

via The Guardian

