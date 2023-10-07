Don’t travel to Scotland due to heavy rain, train company warns

Reading Time: 2 minutes

People in England have been advised not to travel to Scotland over the weekend because of heavy rainfall, despite soaring temperatures in the south.

The Met Office has issued both amber and yellow rain warnings for large parts of Scotland and northern England from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Today's Yellow Rain Warning across Scotland has been updated and extended further southwest ⚠️



An Amber Rain Warning also remains in force ⚠️



Stay #WeatherAware and find the latest information here 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/6JVYSnAfGT — Met Office (@metoffice) October 7, 2023

Fine and dry weather in southern and central England, meanwhile, could see temperatures rise as high as 25C by Sunday afternoon.

TransPennine Express warned customers not to travel to or from Scotland on Saturday.

⚠️ Extreme weather is forecast, with @MetOffice Amber and Yellow warnings in place for much of Scotland tomorrow, 7 October.



For safety reasons, many trains will run at a reduced speed. Mo trains or replacement buses will run on some routes.https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG pic.twitter.com/J4FysiW11Y — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 6, 2023

“Due to heavy rainfall forecasted tomorrow in parts of Scotland we’re advising customers do not travel on services to and from Scotland,” the company said in a statement on Twitter.

“Those with tickets for 07/10/23 Between Manchester, Liverpool Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh are advised not to travel and to claim a full refund.”

The Met Office said this area could see as much as 150-180mm of rainfall accumulating in the wettest spots.

Scotland’s national train operator ScotRail has announced a series of cancellations expected to take place until Sunday morning due to the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather warning comes as other parts of the UK could see temperatures of up to 26C (79F) this weekend.

Photo courtesy ScotRail

Read more via BBC

