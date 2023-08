Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aug 31 (Reuters) – More than 40 flights were delayed on Thursday morning at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, the Kommersant daily reported, citing a flight tracking website, with no reason given for the delays.

Airports in the Russian capital have in the past weeks suspended flights repeatedly due to what Russian authorities said were Ukrainian drone attacks on the city.

