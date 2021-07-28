Dozens rescued after towns around popular tourist spot Lake Como hit by landslides and heavy rain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 60 people have been rescued after towns surrounding Lake Como were hit by mudslides and floods as extreme weather gripped northern Italy.

Firefighters grappled with debris to save dozens trapped in their homes as storms battered the picturesque lake, which is popular among tourists.

Sul lago di Como sta succedendo un disastro. Siamo isolati, tutte le strade del lago sono chiuse per tantissime frane, i paesi sono invasi dal fango, molte famiglie sono sfollate. Diluvia ormai da tre giorni. pic.twitter.com/hGGkpz6QIi — Luigi Mastrodonato (@LuigiMastro_) July 27, 2021

An elderly woman blocked in her house was brought to safety, along with a person with a disability and a carer isolated by a landslide.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

Some 50 residents were trapped in their homes when a landslide caused a gas leak in the hardest-hit town, Brienno, located on the lake’s western shore.

Further south in Cernobbio, an apartment building threatened with flooding was evacuated by fire crews.

Migliaia di metri cubi di detriti si sono riversati nel #LagodiComo a seguito della fortissima perturbazione che ha investito l'area ieri #28luglio #nubifragio #allertameteo https://t.co/FACKaTKUPv — 3B Meteo (@3BMeteo) July 28, 2021

