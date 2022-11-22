DPM presents bill relaxing abortion law / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 22 November 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Fearne presents bill relaxing abortion law

Health Minister Chris Fearne has presented the First Reading of a Bill, which makes abortion possible if a woman’s health or life are at risk.

This is the first step in the parliamentary process after last week government unveiled its plans to relax Malta’s anti-abortion laws. Fearne said that the the proposed change to the Criminal Code will ensure that doctors are not shackled in saving a woman’s life if she develops serious medical complications during her pregnancy. The bill adds a single article, Article 243B to the Criminal Code. This article states that the provisions making it illegal for a woman to procure a miscarriage – and for any medical professional to assist in this – do not apply “when the termination of a pregnancy results from a medical intervention aimed at protecting the health of a pregnant woman suffering from a medical complication which may put her life at risk or her health in grave jeopardy.” Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party will be reviewing the bill before taking a stand, party leader Bernard Grech said.

Posts of Ombudsman and Standards Commissioner are filled together – PM

Prime Minister Dr Robert Abela said that if no development is reached on the appointment of the Public Life Standards Commissioner, a mechanism will be triggered so that the post will not remain vacant and stressed that this post has to be filled together with that of the Ombudsman. Abela referred to talks between the Government and the Opposition, maintaining that he and Dr Grech had reached an agreement between them on Dr Joseph Azzopardi and Dr Joseph Zammit McKeon, however then the Opposition leader changed his mind after his colleagues did not agree with him.

FIAU leading to prosecution in financial crime cases

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana highlighted the achievements of the FIAU, which he said was helping lead a number of financial crime cases to prosecution. Speaking during the launch of the anti-money laundering agency new four-year strategy, Caruana said the unit has developed into an institution that delivers results. FIAU Director Mr Kenneth Farrugia stated that, “The strategy marks a clear commitment, to work beyond what is necessary to ensure that Malta and its financial sectors are safeguarded from both from ML/FT risks or use as a jurisdiction”. He highlighted that the strategy marks a more proactive FIAU, who for many years was reacting to external reviews and feedback.

