Dr Lydia Abela is appointed President of Special Olympics Malta

The executive board of Special Olympics has appointed the wife of the Prime Minister Dr Lydia Abela as President of Special Olympics Malta.

The National Director of Special Olympics Malta, Anna Calleja said it is an honor that Dr. Lydia Abela has joined the large family of Special Olympics Malta.

She said, “I look forward to giving every athlete everything possible together so that each and every one of them can develop their potential.”

This is an exciting and demanding time for Special Olympics Malta, as next year Malta will be hosting the Special Olympics international games.

In a meeting with athletes as well as parents, Dr. Lydia Abela said she was honored to be working with the excellent Special Olympics team. Dr Abela said that she will be working to invest in our athletes, with great potential who have always paid tribute to our country.

