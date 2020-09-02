Dr Mario Sammut appointed EP Malta Office Head

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dr Mario Sammut is the new Head of the European Parliament Office in Malta as from September 1 2020. Dr Sammut is an EU official with 16 years of experience within the European institutions. During the last seven years he was a member of the European Parliament’s Legal Service, focusing on economic legislation and defending the European Parliament’s position at the European Court of Justice.Previously, he worked for the Council of the European Union and the European Court of Auditors.



In 2016 he was also seconded by the European Parliament to the Maltese Permanent Representation to the European Union to assist the Maltese Presidency of the EU Council. Dr Sammut is a lawyer specialised in European Union Law having obtained a Master Degree from the College of Europe in 2004.

He will now be heading the EP Office’s communication and engagement in Malta on the role and powers of the European Parliament and its work in order to ensure citizens understand the impact of the institution on their lives. EP Offices – officially entitled European Parliament Liaison Offices – are present in each EU Member State. They are the first point of contact for EU citizens with the EU institution that is the voice of the citizens within the EU. The main role of the EP Offices is to inform and communicate locally the impact of the European Parliament’s legislative work on people’s lives. EP Offices work also with the media, authorities and institutions, representations, NGOs and stakeholders, amongst others, throughout the EP legislative process and communicate the values, campaigns and positions of the European Parliament.

Dr. Mario Sammut succeeds Dr. Peter Agius, who left the EP Office in 2017, and Ms. Anna Zammit Vella, who was acting head ad interim.

