Draghi wants one-month school extension to recuperate lost days

Education and schooling have been identified as one of Mario Draghi’s – the man called to take responsibility for the next Italian Government – top priorities.

The former ECB President is arguing that children have already lost too many days of school and is considering the idea of a one-month extension of the scholastic year.

He is also looking at strengthening resources in the educational system, particularly educators, to ensure that come next September the new scholastic year is able to start without any difficulties.

Draghi said that he respected the efforts made by schools and educators to provide the best possible education throughout the past two scholastic years but noted that unfortunately too many days had been lost.

via Corriere

