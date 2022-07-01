Drought emergency spreads to central Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s drought emergency is spreading from the north to central Italy, the water observatory ANBI said.

Water levels in the Po are three quarters down in the worst drought in 70 years but levels of the Arno, Aniene and Tiber are more than half down and over 30% of national crop production is now threatened.

The epicentre of the drought has shifted southwards but the drought has not eased its grip on the north, ANBI said.

Recent storms have bumped up the Po level a tad but it is set to fall again in the scorching summer heat, ANBI said.

Several regions are considering water rationing.

The government is ready to approve emergency measures against the drought gripping Italy from Monday, Premier Mario Draghi said.

Via ANSA