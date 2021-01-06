Dubai launches fifth coronavirus economic stimulus package

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Emirate of Dubai has announced a new stimulus package worth 315 million dirhams ($86 million) to help the economy cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The package, its fifth, takes the total economic stimulus from the government of Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, to 7.1 billion dirhams since March last year, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said on Twitter.

