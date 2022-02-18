Dutch airline KLM cancels almost 170 flights at Schiphol due to storm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – KLM, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France-KLM , said it would cancel almost 170 flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Friday due to a severe storm.

Storm Eunice is expected to hit the Netherlands on Friday afternoon with wind gusts of up to 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour, the Dutch meteorology institute said as it urged people throughout the country to stay indoors if possible.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Photo – EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON