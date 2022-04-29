Dutch airline KLM cancels dozens of flights to relieve pressure on workers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AMSTERDAM, April 29 (Reuters) – Dutch airline KLM on Friday cancelled dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam to improve working conditions for its staff, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

KLM ground staff at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport last Saturday went on an unannounced strike in demand for higher pay and better working conditions, causing delays, cancellations and overall chaos at Europe’s third busiest airport.

A spokesperson for the Dutch division of airline group Air France-KLM told ANP flights were now scrapped pre-emptively to relieve pressure on its workers.

KLM could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Thursday, Schiphol had asked airlines to consider scrapping flights, as it feared its terminals would overcrowd again during the weekend.

KLM was set to decide on this request later on Friday, ANP said.

Photo – The tail of a Royal Dutch Airways (KLM) aircraft sits in front of a control tower at Schiphol airport near Amsterdam, The Netherlands. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL