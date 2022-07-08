Dutch airline KLM to scrap up to 20 European flights a day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AMSTERDAM, July 8 (Reuters) – KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM , on Friday said it will scrap up to 20 daily flights to European destinations because of staff shortages.

KLM and Schiphol Airport, which serves as KLM’s hub, have been unable to fill thousands of job openings since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schiphol has asked airlines to cut thousands of daily passengers to ease the pressure.

“Work pressure at the airport is currently relentless as Schiphol and KLM are both faced with staff shortages. KLM’s measures are intended to restore operational stability, thereby relieving pressure on staff at Schiphol and KLM,” the airline said.

KLM on Friday said it will cut 10-20 daily flights through August.