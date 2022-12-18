Dutch buy fewer Christmas decorations as inflation drives up prices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dutch households are struggling to tighten their belts this Christmas as inflation has pushed up the price of decorations. Figures from market research bureau GfK show consumers are buying less than last year but spending roughly the same amount – roughly €112 million in total – as the cost of baubles, tinsel and Yuletide figurines has shot up.

Artificial Christmas trees are 10% more expensive than last year, mainly because of the increase in shipping costs from China.

GfK also found spending during Black Friday week was down by 3.3% compared to last year, but sales of camcorders, induction cooking hobs and smart speakers increased strongly.



