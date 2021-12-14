Dutch consider early Christmas break for schools to limit COVID-19 spread

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Dutch government on Tuesday said it is considering closing schools a week early for Christmas this year as coronavirus infections remain high and hospitals struggle with a wave of COVID-19 patients.

These include the closing of all restaurants, bars, non-essential stores and other public places from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., the barring of all spectators at sporting events, and advice to work from home as much as possible.

Infections in the country of 17.5 million have dropped from record levels following the introduction of the nighttime lockdown, but remain relatively high at around 85 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has remained among the highest levels of the year and hospitals throughout the country have been ordered to postpone all non-emergency operations for weeks to free up beds in intensive care units.

As infections remain highest among young children, experts have advised the government to close schools a week earlier than planned, on Dec. 17, to better protect older family members during Christmas.

via Reuters