Dutch court rules curfews illegal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Dutch government has been ordered to scrap the night-time curfew imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus following a court ruling, Reuters reports.

A Dutch court has ordered the country’s Government to scrap the night-time curfew which has been the subject of social tension in the country. The curfew had been imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus, and was the first one in the country since World War II.

The court said that the curfew, between 9pm and 4.30am, lacked any proper legal basis and should be lifted before the scheduled end on 3 March.

The Dutch Government’s decision to impose this restriction had resulted in several days of riots by anti-lockdown protesters when it was introduced on 23 January.

The government said it would examine the court ruling before taking any action.

via The Guardian

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...