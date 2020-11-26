Dutch economy to grow 2.8% in 2021 following deep slump -CPB

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Economic growth in the Netherlands is set to be slower next year than previously thought, as the fight against the coronavirus continues to hurt demand, economic policy adviser CPB said on Thursday.
The Dutch government’s main advisory board said it expected growth of 2.8% in 2021, after an unprecedented contraction of 4.2% this year.
The CPB in September had predicted growth to rebound to 3.5% next year after a 5% fall in 2020.
Bars and restaurants in the Netherlands have been closed since mid-October, as coronavirus infections reached record levels and hospital capacity was strained.
The infection rate dropped in the first weeks since the lockdown, but the decrease has stalled in the past week.
Unemployment in the country is set to rise to 6% next year, the CPB said, almost double the historically low level reached last year after 6 years of uninterrupted economic growth.
Main Photo: Workers on the Zwanenburgbaan runway at the Schiphol airport near Amsterdam, the Netherlands, during major maintenance. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
