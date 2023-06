Dutch education minister resigns after inappropriate behaviour complaints

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch Minister of Education Dennis Wiersma has resigned after several complaints about inappropriate behaviour, he announced.

In a statement, the 37-year-old politician, who is from the same liberal party as Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said his resignation was a difficult decision while acknowledging and apologising for sometimes overreacting or being “too hard” on employees.

In recent months, Dutch media reported several complaints against Wiersma for the way he treated his employees and was accused of physical and verbal intimidation.

