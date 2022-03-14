Dutch foreign fighters among victims in Russian missile attack close to Polish border

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An unknown number of Dutch citizens were injured on Sunday after Russian forces attacked a military base in Yavoriv, Ukraine.

About 30 missiles were fired at the training camp outside of Lviv killing at least 35 people and injuring many others. The camp is less than 25 kilometers from the border with Poland.

Aftermath of Yavoriv training center strike pic.twitter.com/pktJfggNfy — Michael Kofman (@KofmanMichael) March 13, 2022

Gert Snitselaar, who coordinates the Dutch members of the Foreign Legion, told the Telegraaf and AD that it was clear Dutch people were killed in the attack. He did not want to offer a specific number just yet for fear of a disinformation campaign. “I was in contact with a few this morning, but since then there has been no communication,” he told AD.

This is the place **right now** being bombed by the Russian war criminals: Yavoriv, right on the Polish border.

25 kms from NATO & EU.#StopPutin #BoycottRussia #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/UJco71I2ly — #StandWithUkraine нет войне (@daHawkeyeCaller) March 13, 2022

“This morning I had contact via WhatsApp with some volunteers on the base who reported to me that there are also injured among the Dutch,” he confirmed to Telegraaf. The governor of Lviv said that 134 people were hurt. Previous estimates suggested nine deaths and 57 wounded.

Before reports of Dutch injuries surfaced, Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday said that Russia’s attack on a military training center near the Polish border is extremely worrying. The prime minister was a guest on the television program WNL op Zondag, along with NATO Military Committee chairman Admiral Rob Bauer, who called the attack a “clear signal” to the West.

Photo – Ukraine Ministry of Defense

