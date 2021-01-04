Dutch government confirms mandatory negative PCR test requirement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Dutch government is sticking to its requirement that everyone travelling to the Netherlands, including Dutch nationals, should have a negative PCR coronavirus test no older than 72 hours if they come from a risky area, the cabinet confirmed on Sunday evening.

The requirement is now being incorporated into public health law via the emergency coronavirus legislation from January 4, and thus remains mandatory for all travellers, the ministry said in a statement.

On December 31, anti-coronavirus activists won a court case against the Dutch state to ensure a family can return from holiday in Tanzania without having to produce negative coronavirus tests.

The court in The Hague ruled that the family can return from the high risk country on January 3 without a negative test and ordered the state to pay the legal costs. The government said immediately that it would appeal against the court ruling and has now confirmed it will amend the public health act to incorporate the requirement.



Main Photo: Travelers pass the test street where soldiers are ready to test travelers from risk areas for coronavirus at Schiphol airport, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL



Read via DutchNews.nl

