Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, Netherlands

Dutch Justice and Security Minister under pressure for Covid-19 rules breaking during own wedding

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dutch Justice and Security Minister Ferd Grapperhaus is coming under increasing pressure after new photos were published showing him not respecting coronavirus measures at his own wedding.

Grapperhaus defended himself after his late August nuptials, saying the only time the rules were broken was during a group photo. But photographs published in local media on Tuesday showed the minister and his guests not respecting social distancing rules at the reception.

POLITICO reports that Grapperhaus said last week, when the first pictures emerged: “I understand that people look critically at the images that are made. Precisely because, as minister of justice and security, I am constantly emphasizing the importance of compliance with the measures,” adding that he was “sorry, especially since a minister must always set the right example.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said ahead of Wednesday’s debate that he believed Grapperhaus’ position as a minister was still credible. Local media reported ahead of the debate that Grapperhaus was not planning to resign.

POLITICO

%d bloggers like this: