Dutch sign up for test holiday on Greek island

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Dutch travel firm will take nearly 200 people for an eight-day holiday in Greece aimed at seeing if tourism is feasible during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those picked will have an all-inclusive getaway on the island of Rhodes at a cost of €399 (£344; $472) per person, but there are some catches.

They will not be allowed to leave the resort and will have to quarantine for up to 10 days when they return home.

At least 25,000 people have signed up for the government-backed experiment.

The Dutch government’s travel advice otherwise is that all foreign trips should be avoided, unless essential, until at least the middle of May.

The Netherlands has recorded at least 16,536 deaths and 1,246,366 cases of infection during the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...