Dutch televoters will be refunded after Eurovision tele-voting malfunction

Televoters from the Netherlands will be receiving refunds after some valid votes weren’t registered in the final vote. Several Dutch media outlets, including De Telegraaf, reported that some viewers had not been able to vote during the finale. There were no similar reports during the first semi-final, during which The Netherlands also voted.

Some of those who voted received messages, some of which as late as 4am, saying that they couldn’t vote as “the voting has come to an end already”. And while their votes didn’t count, the voters were still charged.

The EBU conducted an investigation and quickly concluded that the uncounted televotes would probably not have impacted the overall Dutch televoting results.

In its investigation, the EBU concluded that the problem only affected the Dutch branch of T-Mobile. T-Mobile is one of the largest providers of telephone networks in the Netherlands with around 6 million customers as of 2020.

De Telegraaf / WiwiBloggs